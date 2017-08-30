Liliputing

ASRock launches DeskMini PC with discrete graphics slot

Last year ASRock launched a tiny desktop computer called the DeskMini with a mini STX motherboard that allowed you to choose your own processor, and upgrade or replace it at any time.

Now the company is adding a new model to its lineup, and this time it supports discrete graphics.

The ASRock DeskMini GTX/RX is an 8.3″ x 6.1″ x 3.2″ case, support for up to a 65 watt Intel Core i7 processor, and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics.

The new model has a micro STX motherboard that’s about 2 inches longer than the mini STX board used in models without discrete graphics. That provides an additional 2 M.2 PCIe Gen3 slots and a discrete MXM graphics slot.

Other features include USB 3.1 Type-A and Type-C ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, and mini DisplayPort for up to 3 external 4K@60Hz displays, and dual 2.5 inch drive bays for hard drives or solid state storage.

As far as mini PCs go, the new ASRock DeskMini GTX/RX isn’t all that mini. But it’s a lot more versatile than a typical Intel NUC-style system, thanks to the discrete graphics option and LGA 1151 socket.

Tempting but i have a feeling they are not going to be cheap at all. I can’t seen to find any after market MXM GPU also.

