Acer Swift 5 and Spin 5 notebooks get Kaby Lake-R updates

Acer is refreshing its laptop lineup with new models sporting quad-core Intel Core processors. The new Acer Swift 5 is a compact notebook that weighs just about 2.2 pounds and which features a full HD touchscreen display and slim bezels, while the new Acer Spin 5 is a convertible notebook with a 360-degree hinge that comes in 13 inch and 15 inch models.

The updated Swift 5 features a case with a magnesium-lithium alloy used on the top and bottom covers and magnesium-aluminum for the palm rest. Acer says it offers up to 8 hours of battery life, has an IPS display, and supports 802.11ac WiFi.

Prices are expected to start at $999 when the Swift 5 goes on sale in North America in December.

Acer’s 13 inch Spin 5 convertible is a 3.3 pound laptop that measures about 0.6 inches thick, supports up to 13 hours of battery life, and comes with up to 16GB of RAM. It also works with an optional Acer Active Stylus.

The 15 inch Spin 5 has the same basic features, but it’s obviously a bit bigger, measuring 0.7 inches thick and weighing 4.4 pounds. But Acer also offers an option for NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics on the 15 inch model.

Both the 13 and 15 inch models will be available in North America in September for $799 and up.