Acer launches thinner, lighter Chromebook 15

Acer is updating its largest Chromebook with a model that’s… well, smaller. While the new Acer Chromebook 15 (CB15-1H/HT) still sports a 15.6 inch full HD display, the laptop measures 14.9 x 10.1″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 3.8 pounds, making it up to a pound lighter and more than a fifth of an inch thinner than previous models.

The new Acer Chromebook 15 will be available in October for $399 and up.

The laptop will be available with touch or non-touch display options, and it features 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, and an HDMI port as well as a headset jack and SD card reader.

The USB Type-C ports are also the charging ports for the new Chromebook 15.

Acer says the laptop will be available with “the latest dual-core Intel Celeron and quad-core Intel Pentium processors.” For a laptop in this price range, I’m guessing that means either Apollo Lake or (maybe) upcoming Gemini Lake chips.

Acer will offer models with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage. And the notebook also has a backlit keyboard with speakers on either side and an HD webcam with an 88-degree field of view.

The new Chromebook 15 is also expected to feature support for the Google Play Store at launch.