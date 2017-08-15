Liliputing

ACEPC AK1 mini PC features Celeron J3455 Apollo Lake CPU, Windows 10

Want to buy an entry-level Intel NUC mini-computer with an Apollo Lake Processor? A barebones model will set you back just $133.

But that price doesn’t include memory, storage, or an operating system. The best price I’ve seen for a model with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and Windows 10 is $225.

But there are other options: the ACEPC AK1 mini PC, for instance, is a similarly-sized, similarly-specced computer… but a model with twice as much RAM currently sells for $190.

The AK1 has a Celeron J3455 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of built-in storage. It also has a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD.

The system also features a Gigabit Ethernet port, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot, and HDMI 2.0 and 3.5 audio jacks.

The computer measures about 5″ x 5″ x 2″ and weighs about 14 ounces.

Anyone else think “ACEPC” is ripping off the “ACER” logo?

