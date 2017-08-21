$499 Xbox One X pre-orders begin (ships Nov 7th)

Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox game console hits the streets on November 7th. But now you can pre-order one for $499.

Microsoft has opened pre-orders for a limited edition Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition game console, featuring a custom design based on the console’s code-name.

Soon you’ll be able to pre-order the standard Xbox One X instead if you’d rather not have one with Scorpio branding (of if you just don’t order in time to get one).

Both versions of the console feature a custom octa-core processor, a custom GPU with 12GB of DDR5 memory, a 1TB hard drive, a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive, and support for display resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 at 60 Hz.

In other words, the Xbox One X is a game console designed for 4K gaming.

It has and HDMI 2.0b out port and an HDMI 1.4b input, three USB ports, S/PDIF, Gigabit Ethernet, an IR blaster and IR receiver, and 802.11ac WiFi.

The system comes with a wireless controller and an HDMI cable. And the game console measures 11.8″ x 9.4″ x 2.4″ and weighs about 8.4 pounds.