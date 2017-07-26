Xiaomi Mi 5X is a $220 smartphone with a dual-lens camera

Xiaomi’s latest smartphone is the kind of device that sort of blurs the line between budget, mid-range, and premium phones.

The Mi 5X has the 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and dual-lens camera features we’ve come to expect from flagship phones. It has the Snapdragon 625 processor that’s come to be a popular option for upper mid-range devices. And it’s priced at 1499 RMB, or about $222.

Xiaomi’s Mi 5X will be available soon in China, but like most Xiaomi phones it’ll probably be of limited use if you try to buy one and use it in markets the company doesn’t officially support.

The Mi 5X has a 5.5 inch display and a 3,080 mAh battery and a full metal body. It comes in three color options: black, gold, and pink. And there’s a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Xiaomi says the dual camera system on the back of the phone offers “SLR” style effects, including background blur for portrait mode. One camera features a 12MP image sensor and a wide-angle lens, while the other is a 12MP telephoto lens, allowing you to snap photos using 2X optical zoom.

via MIUI Forum and Phone Arena