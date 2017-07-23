Windows 10 Fall Update puts MS Paint, Outlook Express, and more on the chopping block

The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is coming soon, and it’ll bring the new look and feel of Fluent Design, new cloud-based features that let you pick up where you left off when switching between Windows devices, and a number of other updates (although at least one of those updates isn’t ready just yet).
But Microsoft is also killing some legacy Windows features with the Fall Creators Update.
Some older apps and features will no longer be available at all. Others simply wont’t be installed by default. And others will no longer be under active development, which means they may be removed in future updates.
For example, Outlook Express is being removed from Windows altogether. The Reader and Reading List apps are being killed… but their functionality will be added to the Edge web browser. And Microsoft Paint is being deprecated, which means it’ll still be available, but development has ended and the app’s days may be numbered.
That last one’s not particularly surprising, since Microsoft introduced a new app called Paint 3D with the Windows 10 Creators Update.
Other features that are being removed include the 3D Builder app, screen saver functionality in themes, syskey.exe, and TPM owner password management.
Newly deprecated features include Windows PowerShell 2.0, TPM remote management, and System Image Backup.
You can find a complete list of removed and deprecated features, along with more details, at Microsoft’s support page.
via MSPowerUser
I thought they killed off Outlook Express a long time ago. Like with Win7 or Win8.
Windows XP was the last OS delivered with Outlook Express. Windows Vista had “Windows Mail”, and Windows 7 had “Windows Live Mail”
“Some older apps and features will no longer be available at all.”
Oh good. Let’s hope the “features” they’re referring to are all the bugs and lack of functionality in Windows 10. I’ve been waiting for a long time for Microsoft to remove those wonderful little “features”.
Creator’s update totally obliterated the system. Now if you’re logged into a domain account you can’t even sync anything with your Microsoft Account and have to sign into the windows store, cortana, onedrive and all your other apps separately.
You can’t even check a site’s security certificate in Microsoft Edge. Reminders from my synced iCals don’t carry over to the Windows calendar, etc. There’s a lot going wrong here and Windows 10 is definitely a flop so far.
Wait, they just created the 3D builder! How can they be eliminating it already?
The 3D Builder app will longer be installed by default. They’ll package Print 3D in its place. However, 3D Builder is still available for download from the Windows Store.
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4034825/features-that-are-removed-or-deprecated-in-windows-10-fall-creators-up
they will be stopping development of mspaint? I thought they stopped the development 20 years ago.
They’ve refurbished the UI with an office2007 style ribbon circa vista and win7. Also added a few fancy brushes and more undos along the way: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsoft_Paint
I always hated Outlook Express. Viruses infected it, whether you used it or not. It also made email troubleshooting over the phone difficult, because users didn’t know if they were using it or not. But I like Paint. Paint runs very quickly for simple things like cut, paste and cropping. Just type PBRUSH from the Run or Search line. I love the simplicity of it and use it all the time. But leave it to Microsoft to take something simple and efficient like that, add bells, whistles and other ‘features’ to make it a slow unwieldy resource hog, that will gag a budget laptop with only a 1.4ghz dual core processor with 2gb of RAM and 32gb of storage.
System Image Backup is deprecated? On their page they are suggesting 3rd party tools. Dang. I use this all the time deploying fleets of school computers.