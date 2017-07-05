Steam in-home streaming now works on Samsung smart TVs

If you have a Samsung smart TV from 2016 or 2017, now you can play PC games on your TV… without plugging in your PC. Valve and Samsung launched a beta Steam Link app for Samsung smart TVs, allowing you to use Steam’s in-home streaming technology.

That means as long as your PC is turned on, you can play games on your TV as long as it’s connected to the same network via WiFi or Ethernet. You don’t need to move your gaming PC into your living room, and you don’t need to buy a Steam Link hardware box.

The smart TV app supports 1080p video streaming at 60 frames per second and officially supports the Steam Controller video game controller. Valve plans to add support for 4K streaming and additional controllers later this summer… although PC Gamer notes that Steam Controller support seems to be buggy at the moment, while a wired Xbox 360 controller seems to work perfectly.

The company also recommends you use Ethernet or a 5 GHz WiFi network for the best performance.

Other factors likely to affect performance include the PC hardware you’re using to stream the games and the complexity of the games themselves.

Still, for folks who prefer PC gaming to dedicated consoles, it’s nice to have the option of playing games on your TV without having to run wires from your gaming PC to your TV.

via SamMobile