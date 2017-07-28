Silicon Power C50 is a USB Type-A, Type-C, and micro USB flash drive

My smartphone has a USB Type-C port. My tablet has a micro USB port. And my laptop has two USB Type-A ports and a USB C port. I even have a few devices with mini USB ports, which means I have a collection of USB cables with four different connectors in my house.

One day USB Type-C will likely replace most of these older standards (at least for folks who aren’t using Apple devices with the company’s proprietary Lightning connector).

For now, companies are coming up with accessories like the Silicon Power Mobile C50 triple-interface flash drive so that you can use one USB flash drive with multiple devices.

Basically the C50 is a flash drive that you can plug into any device with a USB Type-A, USB Type-C, or micro USB Type-B port.

There’s a Type-C connector on one end of the stick, which is covered by a piece of plastic when it’s not in use. On the other side, there’s a USB Type-A connector… which you can flip up to review a micro USB connector.

The flash drive measures about 1.6″ x 0.8″ x 0.6 and weighs about 0.2 ounces ( 5.2 grams). It comes with a 5-year warranty, supports the USB 3.1 gen-1 standard, and comes in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB versions.

Silicon Power’s 3-in-1 flash drive seems to be solving a problem that’s very specific to this moment in time, when devices have a mix of modern and legacy ports. That’s a problem the USB Type-C standard could eventually solve… to a degree. While it’s likely that you’ll see more and more devices with Type-C ports in the coming years, anyone who’s still holding onto older gadgets will likely still have need of flash drives, cables, and other accessories built for those standards.

via AnandTech and Silicon Power