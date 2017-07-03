Samsung Exynos VR standalone headset prototype revealed

Samsung already offer a virtual reality headset in the form of the Samsung Gear VR. But that headset is basically a high-tech holder for a Samsung smartphone, which supplies the display and processing power.

The company’s been working on a standalone headset that doesn’t require you to dock and undock your phone every time you use it… and which could also have some features that would be difficult to implement on a phone-based system.

Now we have a look at what appears to be an early version of Samsung’s all-in-one headset, thanks to Visual Camp, a company that’s developed eye-tracking technology used in the device.

The Exynos VR is a headset with a built-in display, a smartphone-like processor, and all the other tech you need for virtual reality applications.

It looks like the latest version is the Exynos VR III, which features a 10nm hexa-core processor with two Samsung M2 CPU cores clocked at 2.5 GHz, four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 1.7 GHz, ARM Mali G71 MP20 graphics, and dual WQHD+ displas with a screen refresh rate of 90 fps (or a single 4K/75Hz display).

In addition to eye-tracking, the Exynos VR head-mounted display is said to support “hand tracking, voice recognition, and facial expression recognition.”

