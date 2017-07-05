Another day, another tiny computer that looks like a Raspberry Pi, but which has different hardware (and a less robust user/developer community). This time it’s a new single-board computer from Pine64 called the Rock64 Media Board Computer.
The little PC sells for $25 and up, and it’s about the same size as a Raspberry Pi, but it’s powered by a Rockchip RK3328 processor with ARM Mali-450 MP2 graphics rather than a Broadcom processor.
It’s also available with up to 4GB of RAM and with optional eMMC storage.
The entry-level price gets you a model with 1GB of RAM, Or you can pay $35 to get a 2GB model or $45 for a 4GB version of the Rock64.
Each model has an HDMI 2.0a port with support for 4K/60 Hz video output, a composite video port, Gigabit Ethernet, a USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, 40-pin and 22-pin connectors, and a microSD card slot for storage.
There’s no onboard WiFi or Bluetooth, but you can use a USB dongle to add those fatures.
Pine64 also sells a 32GB eMMC add-on for $19 if you’d prefer that to removable storage. Another optional accessory is a $7 IR remote and receiver.
While the Rock64 may not have the same kind of community/developer support as the Raspberry Pi line of products, it does support Android 7.1 or Debian or Yocto Linux. And as LinuxGizmos notes, this is an “open spec” device, meaning hardware schematics and other details are available for download.
via CNX Software
5 Comments on "Rock64 is a quad-core, 4K-ready single-board PC for $25 and up"
Up to 4GB of RAM & USB 3 while keeping the price reasonable; this actually looks quite interesting. I’m looking forward to the reviews when it comes out!
Omg this is a great move from Pine. The Pin64 sucked since they used an Allwinner processor and we know how they are with community support. Rockchip has active github sources available that can be built without too much of an issue, Mali450 graphics isn’t much of a bump but hey at least we get hardware acceleration now!
Any benchmarks yet ? It’s a very very very good product and price point. I was looking for a tiny usb 3 ready system, if the USB chip bandwidth is adequate and TDP isn’t bad it’s a win.
Broadcore -> Broadcom
http://opensource.rock-chips.com/wiki_RK3328
SDIO 3.0 is UHS type 1 (50MB/s), this could be twice RPi3 and Odroid C2 sd card speed. Usb 3.0 is a great addition too.
This is what Pine64 should have launched with.
CPU clock expected to be 1.5GHz, with GPU at half that. Should be identical in performance to Odroid C2.
From my experience with C2, I would not recommend the 4GB option if you are only buying it for more web browsing. It is much faster than RPi3 but not suited for more than 6 tabs.
I had issues with C2 being a file server with an external usb drive.