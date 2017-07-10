Liliputing

This is (probably) what the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 looks like

Samsung’s Galaxy Note Fandom Edition, based on refurbished Galaxy Note 7 hardware may have just hit the streets in South Korea. But the company’s next big phone is due to launch soon. And now we have a pretty good idea of what the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 will look like.

A series of leaked images have hit the web in recent days, showing a phone that basically looks like a bigger Galaxy S8 Plus with the addition of a dual-lens rear camera and digital pen support.

Rumor has it that the new phone will have a 6.3 inch display and slim bezels. The pictures also show slim bezels and what seems to be a display with a wide aspect ratio, likely matching the 19.5:9 display used for Samsung’s Galaxy S8 series phones.

There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, placed next to the camera system.

On the bottom of the phone, there’s a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a speaker grill, as well as a slot for storing the pen when it’s not in use.

Detailed specs aren’t available yet, but it’d be surprising if the phone shipped with anything less than a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Some reports have indicated it’ll actually be one of the first phones with a souped up Snapdragon 836 chip.

via /r/Android, Forbes, and GSM Arena

2 Comments

Phil
Guest
Phil
it’s bombastic

44 minutes 47 seconds ago
Member
Sean C
oh that’s a case on it. I was going to say it looks kind of thick

36 seconds ago
