pi-topPULSE Brings Alexa Support And A Light Show To Raspberry Pi

HATs are a quick and easy way to add all kinds of different functionality to a Raspberry Pi. There may never be one that can match the 503HTA Hybrid Tube Amp in terms of sheer cool factor, but pi-top’s latest offering is slick and packs

The pi-topPULSE features a speaker, microphone, and a 7×7 RGB LED matrix. It measures 60mm by 67mm and connects neatly to the Raspberry Pi 3’s GPIO header, or you can use it as an accessory for the pi-top or pi-topCEED. It will work with older versions of the Raspberry Pi, too.

In addition to the HAT, pi-top provides a number of Python scripts that make it easy for anyone to code cool projects quickly. Have a go building your very own digital assistant — PULSE is ready to use with Amazon Alexa (only on the Pi 3).

You can use it to turn your Raspberry Pi into a speaker with a light show that dances along to the music, too. Got a thing for retro gaming? Use the LEDs as a rudimentary display and code classics like Snake, Pong, Game of Life, Tetris… or get a bit more current and try your hand at a Flappy Bird clone.

PULSE is designed to bring a little pizazz to STEAM learning with the Raspberry Pi. It’s packed with possibilities whether you’re planning to use it in the classroom or at home. The PULSE sells for $49, and it’s available now from RS-Online.