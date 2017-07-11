Paranoid Android update brings “accidental touch” protection, support for more devices

It looks like that new build of Paranoid Android that was released in May wasn’t a one-off. After years of lying mostly dormant, the once-popular custom ROM is back with another new build.

Paranoid Android 2017 Release 2 brings a handful of new features, support for additional devices, and some bug fixes, including an updated system for pushing out over-the-air software updates.

Among other things, here’s what’s new:

There’s an Accidental Touch feature that works sort of like palm rejection on a pen-enabled tablet. Basically, if you’re playing a game, surfing the web, or performing other tasks, this will prevent you from accidentally tapping the home, back, or recents buttons, thus exiting the app unintentionally. Pocket Lock detects when your device is in your pocket, and disables all input sources to prevent you from butt dialing, launching, or closing an app by accident, among other things. The popular Shuttle+ music player is now included in the ROM. There’s support for more phones including the OnePlus One, OnePlus X, Nextbit Robin, LeEco Le Pro 3, Google Nexus 6, and Xiaomi Mi5.

There are also plans to add support for the OnePlus 2, and the Google Nexus 5 in the future, and the team is hoping to develop builds for some Sony phones as well, but is seeking feedback to figure out which models to focus on.

You can find more details in the Paranoid Android release notes at Google+. And you can download the latest build for your device from the Paranoid Android website.

via xda-developers