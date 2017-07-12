Liliputing

Now you can control a Fire TV with an Echo (or any compatible Alexa device)

Amazon’s Echo device may have launched a few years before any real competitors hit the market. But up until now there’s been one nifty feature that Google Home had that Amazon’s devices did not: if you have a Chromecast-enabled TV you can control it with your voice by talking to a Google Home.

Now Amazon has caught up. The company is rolling out a software update fort he Fire TV that lets you use an Amazon Alexa device to control video playback on a Fire TV.

Here’s how it works: when a video is playing on your Fire TV, you can say things like “pause,” “play,” “fast forward,” rewind,” “resume,” or “next episode.

You can also search for videos by name, genre, or actor, or tell Alexa to open an app on your Fire TV.

The new features are part of Fire OS 5.2.4.2 or later for the 2nd-gen Fire TV, or Fire OS 5.2.4.1 for the 1st-gen model and all Fire TV Stick devices.

via Android Police

4 Comments on "Now you can control a Fire TV with an Echo (or any compatible Alexa device)"

adammiarka
Have the update on my living room Fire TV. Tried to say “Open PBS Kids on Fire TV”, but Alexa just says that skill is not enabled. Hmmm

savagemichael
Did you – you know, enable the skill?

Tell me which skill smart ass

savagemichael
Casting via voice is one of the most used features of Google Home in our house. It’s brilliant with a couple of small flaws. Netflix hasn’t worked out how to change which user is casting. The way it has worked out for us this isn’t an issue but I can see where it might be a total PITA for some. It’s great for Youtube when you are all in the living room and somebody remembers a video they wanted to show everyone. If you can recall what it was about Google typically finds it for you very readily. And it has made the music stations that typically come along with a cable tv subscription completely superfluous. The real hiccup though is with Google’s Cast Receiver. It’s a very good product but really really needs HDMI pass-through to be absolutely brilliant. Right now it uses CEC to switch to the tuner… Read more »
