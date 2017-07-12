Now you can control a Fire TV with an Echo (or any compatible Alexa device)

Amazon’s Echo device may have launched a few years before any real competitors hit the market. But up until now there’s been one nifty feature that Google Home had that Amazon’s devices did not: if you have a Chromecast-enabled TV you can control it with your voice by talking to a Google Home.

Now Amazon has caught up. The company is rolling out a software update fort he Fire TV that lets you use an Amazon Alexa device to control video playback on a Fire TV.

Here’s how it works: when a video is playing on your Fire TV, you can say things like “pause,” “play,” “fast forward,” rewind,” “resume,” or “next episode.

You can also search for videos by name, genre, or actor, or tell Alexa to open an app on your Fire TV.

The new features are part of Fire OS 5.2.4.2 or later for the 2nd-gen Fire TV, or Fire OS 5.2.4.1 for the 1st-gen model and all Fire TV Stick devices.

via Android Police