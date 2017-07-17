Nokia 8 smartphone leaked, with flagship-level specs

The first Nokia-branded phone from HMD is now available in the the United States, and it’s a mid-range device with decent specs and an even better price. But the Nokia 6 will get some more company soon.

Earlier this year HMD also unveiled the Nokia 3 and 5… and now VentureBeat’s Evan Blass reports that the Finnish company will follow up those phones with a high-end device called the Nokia 8.

Blass has published some official-looking pictures of the phone, along with specs gleaned from publicly available benchmark results. The phone is expected to feature a 5.3 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, either 4GB of 6GB of RAM, and a 13MP camera with ZEISS optics.

Pricing hasn’t be revealed yet, but the phone appears to be a step up from the Nokia 6, which has a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a Snapdragon 430 chip, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.