Mele PCG35 Apo is a fanless mini desktop with Celeron J3455

The latest fanless mini desktop from Chinese device maker Mele is a model with a quad-core Intel Celeron “Apollo Lake” processor… just like the company’s last new mini PC.
But while the PCG03 Apo computer that launched earlier this year featured a 6 watt Intel Celeron N3450 processor, the new Mele PCG35 Apo has a 10 watt Celeron J3455 chip.
While the two processors share a lot of features, the J-series chip has higher CPU and graphics clock speeds and should offer somewhat better performance.
The new computer should be available in August for about $179 and it features a well ventilated case to help dissipate heat from that slightly more powerful processor.
The whole thing measures just about 7.8″ x 4.9″ x 1.6″ and includes 4GB of LPDDR3 memory and 32GB of eMMC storage which are soldered to the motherboard, as well as an M.2 SSD slot and a 2.5 inch SATA drive bay that you can use to add storage.
There’s also an SD card slot, an HDMI 2.0 port, a VGA port, 3.5mm audio jack, Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.0 Type-C port, and a USB 2.,0 port.
Mele will ship the computer with Windows 10 Home 64-bit software preinstalled.
The only other fanless mini PC I’m aware of that ships with the Celeron J3455 processor is the similarly-priced Vorke V1 Plus, which features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
via CNX Software and AndroidPC.es
What about Intel’s NUC? https://liliputing.com/2017/01/intel-nuc-celeron-j3455-apollo-lake-cpu-now-available-230.html
Whoops. Should have said only other *fanless* mini PC I’m aware of…
I can’t believe so many Windows 10 devices come with only 32GB of storage. That can make OS upgrades problematic. A lot of Android devices now come with more than that.
They come with 32GB of storage because that’s the maximum Microsoft will allow manufacturers to use if they want their devices to qualify for a discounted OEM Windows 10 license. It’s pretty much 4GB/32GB across the board because of that policy.
Margins on these devices are very small, and the manufacturers would have to raise their prices considerably if they had to pay full price for Windows.
So ship with Linux instead!