Mele PCG35 Apo is a fanless mini desktop with Celeron J3455

The latest fanless mini desktop from Chinese device maker Mele is a model with a quad-core Intel Celeron “Apollo Lake” processor… just like the company’s last new mini PC.

But while the PCG03 Apo computer that launched earlier this year featured a 6 watt Intel Celeron N3450 processor, the new Mele PCG35 Apo has a 10 watt Celeron J3455 chip.

While the two processors share a lot of features, the J-series chip has higher CPU and graphics clock speeds and should offer somewhat better performance.

The new computer should be available in August for about $179 and it features a well ventilated case to help dissipate heat from that slightly more powerful processor.

The whole thing measures just about 7.8″ x 4.9″ x 1.6″ and includes 4GB of LPDDR3 memory and 32GB of eMMC storage which are soldered to the motherboard, as well as an M.2 SSD slot and a 2.5 inch SATA drive bay that you can use to add storage.

There’s also an SD card slot, an HDMI 2.0 port, a VGA port, 3.5mm audio jack, Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.0 Type-C port, and a USB 2.,0 port.

Mele will ship the computer with Windows 10 Home 64-bit software preinstalled.

The only other fanless mini PC I’m aware of that ships with the Celeron J3455 processor is the similarly-priced Vorke V1 Plus, which features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

