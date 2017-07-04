Meet the Moto X4 (leaks)

Motorola allegedly plans to revive the Moto X name this year with the launch of the fist new Moto X phone since 2015. According to reliable leaked-info-purveyor Evan Blass, the new phone is expected to be called the Moto X4, and there have been several reports indicating that it’ll be the new mid-range phone coming to Google’s Project Fi network sometime this year, (although it’ll almost certainly be available for other carriers as well).
Now Blass has also spilled the beans on the specs and design of the upcoming phone.
The Moto X is no longer Motorola’s flagship phone brand (that honor belongs to the Moto Z, with its support for modular add-ons called Moto Mods). But the Moto X4 seems like a pretty strong contender for anyone looking for a device with strong specs and a sub-flagship price tag.
It’s said to feature a 5.2 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, 4GB Of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a microD card slot.
The phone reportedly features a 3,000 mAh battery, a 16MP front-facing camera and a dual camera system on the back with a 12MP camera and an 8MP camera.
Other features include IP68 water and dust protection and an aluminum case. There’s a fingerprint sensor below the display. And the Moto X4 will ship with Android 7.1 Nougat software.
The official price and release date haven’t been confirmed yet, but with the number of leaks related to this phone coming out in recent days, I’d say all signs point to “soon.”
Hope they keep the microSD card slot.
I’m tired of phones without external storage.
Cloud storage isn’t accessible in many countries.
The proliferation of models in Moto’s lineup is
confusing. With an x86 Windows 10 model coming
soon (Moto W ?), things will get even more muddled.
Wish the Moto W were at least 6″, preferably 7″,
to make a decent Windows display.
Now I am wondering if there really is a Moto w? Can’t find with a google search so must be sarcasm?
Lenovo and some others are working on an x86
Windows device using the Qualcomm Snapdragon
835 SOC. The model W doesn’t exist, but the letter
designation would be a logical one. As Microsoft
has sunk so much into the Windows Phone UI, it
stands to reason MS will recycle it for any phone
functionality grafted on top of desktop Windows
or the Modern/Metro UI.
See the following article. There are other articles on Liliputing
about which industry players are making x86 Windows on Snapdragon
835 devices
https://liliputing.com/2016/12/windows-arm64-will-support-win32-apps-emulation-native-apps-can-compiled-arm64.html
That article says nothing about industry players working on a Windows phone for non-x86 devices. Given the dismal record of Windows on mobile phones, I highly doubt that any manufacturer is seriously considering a Windows 10 phone until after they see how the rumored Windows Surface Phone pans out.
Even without access to cloud storage, I doubt more than a tiny percentage of Moto 4X users will ever fill the entire 64GB of storage out of necessity.
Beautiful device. Just got a snapdragon s7 edge, I really like the 5.5 inch screen but this one looks great too. So is the screen actually curved around the edges? Looks more like a slight taper. I wonder how battery life will be, snapdragon 625 was very energy efficient. It 630 follows it should at least last the whole day.
For all the many (crappy, click-baity) phone comparison sites out there, it’s very hard to track down the information you need to guess at the performance of a Snapdragon 630 device when compared with, say, the LG G2 (Snapdragon 800) phone I happen to own.
But from what I can glean, the Moto X4 performance should be in line with the highly regarded Nexus 5X but with twice the RAM, which should make switching between apps a lot faster. One to watch, that’s for sure.
So basically, phones with latest Snapdragon 600 series processors should be as fast, if not faster than any series 800 phone with less than a Snapdragon 820 processor. And that’s before you take into account any of the other spec improvements they incorporate.