Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon is a luxury Android Wear watch for $2500 and up

Luxury smartwatches aren’t just an Apple thing. A handful of high-end watch makers have https://liliputing.com/2017/03/montblanc-summit-900ish-smartwatch-android-wear-2-0.htmlreleased watches powered by Google’s Android Wear software over the past few years, and now Louis Vuitton wants in on the action… if there is any real action in this space.

But with a starting price of $2450, the company probably doesn’t need to sell all that many watches to turn a profit.

Under the hood the new Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon smartwatch packs the usual Android Wear specs. But it features some high-end style elements and comes with some custom apps.

The watch comes in gray, black or brown and there are 60 different strap options. There are custom (and customizable) watch faces, a City Guide app, and a My Flight app.

The watch features a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, a 1.2 inch circular 390 x 390 pixel AMOLED display, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a 300 mAh battery. It ships with Android Wear 2.0.

To my mind, the watch doesn’t look all that much better than a Huawei Watch or Samsung Gear S3, both of which are available for a fraction of the price. But then, I don’t wear a watch at all, let alone a luxury model, so what do I know?

via Engadget