Linux-on-Windows comes out of beta this fall

One of the most surprising things about Windows 10 is that it includes an option that lets you run Linux applications natively. It’s called Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), and it’s been available as a beta feature since Windows 10 first launched.

Now Microsoft is getting ready to bring WSL out of beta.

When the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update launches later this year, WSL will be an officially supported feature.

Microsoft has brought a number of improvements to WSL over the past few years. You don’t need to enable developer mode anymore. In addition to Ubuntu, you can choose to install Fedora, OpenSUSE or SUSE Enterprise Linux. And you can run Windows apps from a Bash terminal window or Linux apps from a Windows PowerShell window.

Officially, only command-line applications are supported. The Windows Subsystem for Linux feature is aimed at developers who want to get work done within a Windows environment, while still using Linux tool. But users have been finding unofficial ways to load a graphical user interface for a while.

While there are no major new features coming to WSL with the Fall Creators Update, now that the feature is coming out of beta, you’ll be able to file issues and feedback using the normal Windows support tools.