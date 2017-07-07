Lightank W100 is a $735 mini PC-in-a-projector (for China)

Take the guts of a low-power Windows laptop, stuff them in a compact, funny looking case, and add a 1000 lumen projector and you get… the Lightank W100, apparently.

This little Windows 10 PC is coming soon to China, where it will sell for ¥4999, or about $735.

You can use the Lightank W100 as a standalone computer. Just connect a mouse and keyboard and you’re good to go. There’s an HDMI port if you want to connect an external display, but thanks to the projector you may not need one.

The Lightank W100 can also be used to project content from another computer. It comes with a wireless display dongle that you can attach to any Windows or Mac computer to beam presentations, videos, or other materials to the projector.

I think the projector has a native resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, but that’s just my best-guess interpretation of text that Google translated for me from a Chinese-language website. Feel free to correct me if you’ve got better information.

Under the hood the system features an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core Apollo Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It has a USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet and HDMI ports, a headphone/audio jack, WiFi, and Bluetooth. There’s also a mic array that lets you use the computer for Skype or other voice/conference call applications.

Thanks to the unusual design of the Lightank W100, it’s a bit tricky to compare its dimensions to those of a standard PC box. But it’s about 13.6 inches long at its widest point and about 2.25 inches high. The system weighs about 3.3 pounds.

While the Lightank W100 is launching in China soon, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it pop up at stores that sell Chinese goods abroad eventually.

Of course, it might be cheaper to just buy a cheap Windows 10 PC with similar specs and buy a projector separately. But there’s something to be said for putting everything together inside of one box.

via GizmoChina and MyDrivers