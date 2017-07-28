LibreOffice 5.4 released (free and open source office suite)

Microsoft recently started earning more money from Office 365 subscriptions than it does by selling one-time licenses for its Office software. Meanwhile, the folks behind LibreOffice continue to develop a free and open source alternative that you don’t have to pay a penny to use.

LibreOffice 5.4 is now available for Windows, Mac, and Linux and it brings a new standard color palette and a number of improvements across the board.

Among other things, LibreOffice 5.4 should render imported PDF files better, file format compatibility has been improved, and there’s support for embedding videos in PDF files exported from Writer and Impress (the LibreOffice equivalents of Word and PowerPoint).

Other updates include support for pivot charts in Calc (the spreadsheet app), the ability to remember your last-used settings when exporting Calc files in CSV format, new context menu items for working with sections, footnotes, endnotes, and styles in Writer, and improved performance for LibreOffice Online (which is designed to be installed on a server… LibreOffice doesn’t maintain its own Google Drive/Docs-type cloud service).

LibreOffice 5.4 will be the last major 5.x release. It’ll officially be supported through June 11th, 2018, and there will likely be a few more point release (like LibreOffice 5.4.1, 5.4.2, etc) to fix bugs. But the next major release is expected to be LibreOffice 6.0.