LG Q8 is like a smaller LG V20

If you had your eye on last year’s LG V20 smartphone with a 5.7 inch display and a secondary screen above that one but didn’t want a 5.7 inch phone, now LG has another option.

The company has just unveiled a new model called the LG Q8. It looks like the V20 and has similar specs. But the new phone’s primary display is 5.2 inches. Oh, and unlike the V20, the new LG Q8 is waterproof.

Unveiled in Italy, thew LG Q8 should be available soon for about €599. There’s no word in if or when it’ll ship in the US… or why LG thinks you’ll spend that kind of money for a phone with last year’s specs when you can pick up a V20 for around $450.

If you’re still reading, the LG Q8 features a 5.2 inch, 2560 cx 1440 pixel primary display and a 160 x 1040 pixel always-on screen above it.

The phone features IP68 water resistance, meaning you can dunk it in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes without sustaining damage.

It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a 3,000 mAh battery, a dual-lens 13MP + 8MP rear camera system and a 5Mp front camera.

Other features include a USB 2.0 Type-C port, 802.11ac WiFi, and a 3.5mm headphone jack

The LG Q8 announcement comes shortly after the unveiling of the LG Q6, a phone that seems to be a smaller, cheaper alternative to the LG G6. But in that case, the phone also features a significantly less powerful processor, which helps explain the lower price tag.

Update: As pointed out by a redditor, the LG Q8 seems to be an LG V34 by another name. The LG V34 launched in Japan late last year and now it looks like it’s headed to Italy, and possibly other European destinations.

