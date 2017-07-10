LG Q6 is like a cheaper, slightly smaller LG G6

LG’s latest mid-range smartphone borrows some design elements from the company’s 2017 flagship LG G6 smartphone. But the LG Q6 has a mid-range processor, a slightly smaller, lower-resolution display, and a few other elements that make it clear that this phone is aimed at bargain hunters, not hardcore spec enthusiasts.

But it does have a few unusual features for a mid-range phone.

First up is the 5.5 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display with a 2:1 (or 18:9) aspect ratio. Second, that screen is surrounded by very slim bezels.

Otherwise, what you’re looking at is a phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and a 3,000 mAh battery.

The LG Q6 supports 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC and it has a micro USB port.

The company also plans to offer two additional models:

LG Q6a with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage

with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage LG Q6+ with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage

LG says the Q6 will be available in Asia starting in August. After that, the phone will make its way to Europe, Latin AMerica, and North America.