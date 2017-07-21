Intel hasn’t announced a firm launch date for its 8th-gen Core chips yet, but last we’d heard they were on schedule to hit the streets by the end of the year. And it’s looking more and more likely that we’ll see the first laptops with Intel “Coffee Lake” chips unveiled this fall at the IFA trade show in Germany, if not sooner.
Earlier this week specs for an upcoming Acer laptop with a Core i5-8250U processor were leaked. Now Notebook Italia has uncovered specs for an upcoming Lenovo Yoga 920 convertible laptop with support for either that chip or a more powerful Core i7-8550U processor.
The Yoga 920, which showed up recently at the FCC website, would be the latest member of Lenovo’s Yoga 900 series of high-end convertibles. In addition to the next-gen processor, it’s expected to to have an active digitizer with support for digital pen input, a fingerprint reader, support for up to a 3840 x 2160 pixel display, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of solid state storage.
The notebook has a 13.9 inch display, JBL speakers, two USB Type-C ports, and a charger that plugs into one of those ports.
It’s likely that an entry-level model will have “just” 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, much like the current-gen Lenovo Yoga 910, which sells for $1199 and up. In fact, if Notebook Italia’s report is accurate it looks like the new model is a pretty modest update to the Yoga 910, with the new CPU options being the most noteworthy change.
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Lenovo Yoga 920 specs leaked, including Intel Coffee Lake CPU"
Unless Intel changed the naming convention, I’m glad more manufacturers are using the more powerful integrated GPUs like Iris Plus rather than the basic HD 620/720.
No, the naming convention has not changed, the Core i7-8550U will use a UHD 620 integrated gpu. I sent liluputing a few links that I found online regarding the new Core i7-8550U but they have not posted those. But from the benchmark of the Core i7-8550U, the UHD 620 uses AMD drivers, so the igpu may be slightly better than the HD 620.
Interesting.
Kaby Lake was almost exactly the same as Sky Lake. It seems that Coffee Lake might actually be a decent improvement despite using similar wafer sizes.
Perhaps Intel has anticipated Ryzen, and just held back (sneaky) on their next-gen platform?