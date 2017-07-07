Latest Windows 10 preview handles DPI changes without a reboot, reads PDFs aloud to you (in Edge web browser)

Microsoft’s latest preview build of Windows 10 for PCs includes new features for the Edge web browser, improved handling of DPI scaling changes, and support for Emoji 5.0 in the Emoji keyboard, along with a bunch of other feature tweaks, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16237 is now available for members of the Windows Insider program who are signed up for fast ring updates.

The new DPI scaling feature is probably the one I’m most excited about, even though it’s not something most people will use every day. If you have a computer with a high-resolution display, there’s a good chance that you’ve found yourself changing the dots-per-inch (DPI) settings at least once. Maybe you were connecting or disconnecting an external display, or just wanted to change the way everything looked on the screen.

Up until now, there was a good chance that changing the DPI settings would cause some desktop apps to look blurry until you signed out of Windows and signed back in again.

Now you don’t need to do that: Microsoft says restarting the affected apps should do the trick. It’s not quite as good as having apps instantly respond to DPI changes, but it’s a slightly more elegant solution than signing out of Windows.

Another nifty update is a “Read aloud” feature for the Microsoft Edge web browser, which lets you highlight words or lines that you want the browser to speak aloud. The feature also supports PDF files opened in the browser.

You can find a longer list of changes in Build 16237 at the Windows Experience blog.