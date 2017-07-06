Kado is a super-thin, kind of pricey phone charger (crowdfunding)

Wall chargers for smartphones aren’t all that big when compared with a typical laptop charging brick. But the developers of the Kado wall charger figure there’s demand for something a little more compact.

The Kado charger is thinner than a smartphone, making it easy to slip into your pocket, or maybe even a wallet.

But there are two things to keep in mind before pulling out that wallet to make a purchase: the Kado Charger won’t ship until December at the soonest, and you’ll need to make a pledge of $39 or more to the Kado Kickstarter campaign to reserve one.

The wall charger measures just 0.5mm (0.2 inches) thick and weighs 21 grams (about 0.74 ounces). Here’s how it can be so thin:

The wall plugs are collapsible.

A cable that you can connect to your phone is built into the charger, so there’s no full-sized USB port.

Kado offers USB Type-C, micro USB, and Lightning models, and the charger supports 5V/2.1A output for fast charging using Qualcomm’s QuickCharge standard.

US and EU plug types are available, and Kado offers an optional “clip” holder that you can attach to the back of your phone, allowing you to keep your charger attached to the phone so you can quickly plug in your phone and charge it. The clip adds an extra $5 to the price of the Kado (and an extra 0.2 inches to the depth of your phone).

If you miss out on the crowdfunding campaign, the Kado charger is expected to get even pricier: the suggested retail price ranges from $59 to $69 depending on the cable type.

via Phone Arena