Google Wifi supports dev mode, can be rooted

Hackers have been supercharging WiFi routers for ages, using software tools like OpenWrt and dd-wrt to add features, improve range, and make other modifications to off-the-shelf hardware.

While those tools don’t work with the recently released Google WiFi line of routers, it turns out you can hack Google WiFi.

GaleForce is an open source tool that gives users root SSH access to the router and the ability to set up a VPN service, dynamic DNS client, or make other changes to the behavior of Google WiFi.

Setting up GaleForce does take a bit of work at this point. The first thing you need to do is enable developer mode by following the instructions on the GaleForce Github page (it involves opening the case, plugging in a USB Type-C adapter with power delivery, and pressing a couple of buttons). Then you plug in a USB flash drive with a build of GaleForce on it so that the router downloads and installs the software.

After that, you can login to the router from a computer using ssh and you’ll have root access. There are still a few more steps you should take after that to do things like change the password.

One particularly cool thing about GaleForce is that it’s compatible with Google’s automatic updates for the router system. Every time Google WiFi downloads and installs an update, GaleForce will set itself up again so that you keep root access while still getting important security updates.

via Android Police