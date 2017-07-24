Galaxy S8 Active leak shows Samsung sticking with a flat display

Samsung equipped the Galaxy S7 with a flat (albeit beautiful) display. You could opt for the Edge if you were looking for something a little less traditional. With the arrival of the Galaxy S8, Samsung’s curved display went mainstream.
The S8 Active, on the other hand, isn’t quite ready to make that jump. If the device shown off recently by a Bay-area employee is the real deal, Samsung is going to stick with a flat screen for their next ruggedized Galaxy S8.
Here’s what else this week’s leak revealed. In the U.S., the S8 Active will remain an AT&T exclusive. It’ll be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor that’s paired with 4GB of RAM. 64GB of storage comes built-in and there’s a micro SD slot for expansion.
Like the Galaxy S8, the S8 Active will feature a 12MP rear-facing camera and an 8MP shooter on the front. Power will be supplied by a generous 4000mAh battery. While the device that was leaked was running Android 7.0, it’s believed that the S8 Active will be bumped to Android O soon after it becomes available.
One other software change is that Samsung has also swapped the Active button for one that invokes their digital assistant, Bixby. And although the phone is still MIL-STD-
Reddit, via 9to5 Google
I want it just for the battery. I hope it comes to Canada. Something tells me that it won’t, as they don’t sell Qualcomm-equipped phones here, we get the Exynos models, which is actually a plus.
Hell Yeah!
The flat-screen, grippy-textured back and large battery.
This is what the S8 should’ve been from the start !
I own a Priv, and I’m starting to dislike the curved screen because of the glare that shines on both curves. That 18.5:9 flat screen + 4000mAh battery sounds amazing.
What’s the purpose of the curved screen? From what I saw on the phones of some friends of mine all it does is making more difficult to read text close to the edges. Maybe it makes the phone easier to grasp?
Curved screen makes the phone prettier on magazines and tv ads.
It also feels “cool” when you hold it the first time.
Most people realise after 3 weeks that the curve gets annoying since its less ergonomic to hold, its more slippery, there’s light glaring from the corners, the image gets distorted on the sides, and makes it impossible to properly use a Glass Screen protector…. and it gives up the phone’s integrity (robustness) to become more fragile.
All in all, great move Samsung!
Your modifications made the device more desirable to the (dumb) public, and you should get a nice boost to profit margins in terms of accidental damage and screen part replacement sales.
This would be an almost perfect phone if it had a headphone jack.