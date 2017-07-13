Even Microsoft think you don’t need a LinkedIn app for Windows Phone… and Microsoft owns LinkedIn

LinkedIn is reportedly emailing users of its Windows phone app to let them know that the app will stop working after August 31st.

On the one hand, this is just the latest story about an app developer pulling the plug on support for Microsoft’s smartphone operating system, which has a nearly insignificant market share.

On the other hand the move is a bit surprising, since this time that app developer is Microsoft.

The company acquired LinkedIn for $26 billion last year, and has been working to integrate features of the social network for professionals into Microsoft apps and services including Office.

The handful of folks that are still using LinkedIn on phones running Windows Phone 8.1 or Windows 10 Mobile will be able to keep using the service on their mobile device… by opening the LinkedIn website in a web browser.

Microsoft does plan to launch a new LinkedIn app. But it’ll be a Windows 10 PC app which isn’t designed to run on smartphones.