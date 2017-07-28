Liliputing

ECDREAM A9 is a $100 pocket-sized PC-on-a-stick with Intel Apollo Lake

Intel has yet to release a Compute Stick mini PC featuring an Apollo Lake processor, but third-party device makers have begun serving that niche.

Earlier this year, Bben unveiled a PC-on-a-stick with an Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core processor, but it’s not available for purchase yet.

Now ECDream has launched another PC stick with a 6 watt, dual-core Celeron N3350 processor. It’s called the ECDREAM A9, and it’s available from Geekbuyuing for $100.

The little computer measures about 5″ x 2.3″ x 0.6″ and supports up to 8GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage (although the $100 model has just 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage).

It supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0, has a micro USB port (for power), a microSD card slot (for storage), and  two USB 3.0 Type-A ports (for whatever). There’s an HDMI connector on one end, which you can use to plug the stick into a TV or monitor.

The ECDREAM A9 has a small fan under the hood, which should help keep the system from overhearing. But that fan might generate a little noise, which means this computer might not be a perfect option if you’re looking for a silent machine to use as a home theater PC.

via AndroidPC.es and CNX-oftware

Viewer
Guest
Viewer
The product description lists it as a N3350 Dual core chip

3 hours 10 minutes ago
Brad Linder
Brad Linder
You are correct. Geekbuying says N3450 at the top, but N3350 below. I’m pretty sure the latter is accurate.

3 hours 6 minutes ago
