Chinese computer maker Beelink has been offering mini PCs for a few years, and unsurprisingly the specs keep getting better and better.
The company’s latest is one of the first tiny desktop computers I’ve seen to ship with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The new Beelink AP34 model also features an Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core Apollo Lake processor.
Beelink also offers a cheaper model with 4GB of RAM, but the 8GB model is the real stand-out.
It’s available from Amazon for $250, but the 8GB Beelink AP34 is going for as little as $167 at AliExpress.
It’s worth noting that the product descriptions on both sites state that the computer comes with Windows 10 pre-installed… but on Amazon it’s described as “an official copy of Windows,” while the AliExpress listings make no such claims. That’s probably not an issue if you plan to install a different operating system though.
The computer features 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4,.0, and Gigabit Ethernet and supports 4K output through an HDMI 1.4 port. There are three USB 3.0 ports, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Oh, and the computer is fanless.
The system measures about 4.7″ x 4.7″ x 0.8″ and weighs about 12 ounces.
Amazon also sells the 4GB model for $170.
via AndroidPC.es
8 Comments on "Beelink launches AP34 mini PC with 8GB RAM, 64GB storage, Apollo Lake CPU"
The 4GB model is a crazy good value. Its $100 cheaper than the Z8700-powered Voyo V3 Mini PC (however the Voyo has a slightly more powerful CPU).
The Beelink looks like it has a fairly decent heatsink, so I think it would beat the Voyo in cooling.
I skimmed past the part that said you can get the 8gb model on Aliexpress for $167. I guess the 8GB model is pretty good value too.
I think the thermal solution on the previous and similar AP42 worked well, so I think it will do well here as you think it will.
Seems like the odd round thing on the side is a fold-up wifi antenna? It’s got a sort of interesting industrial design vibe overall, sort of colorful and silly, which is strangely appealing.
That’s what it is. It’s easier to see with a different case color. Looks like this is reusing the case, and perhaps even the board, of the Beelink AP42 released earlier in the year.
Wow the Ali Express one claims 8GB of RAM, then below that 4GB of RAM. Which is it I wonder?
Also, “Pre-installed with Windows 10 … brings you the surprise of using experience”
I’m hoping they just re-used graphics from the 4GB version… but it’s possible it’s the description at the top of the page that’s wrong.
8 GB is nice but the CPU is very limited. Even web browsing heavy ajax pages is going to be an issue.