Beelink launches AP34 mini PC with 8GB RAM, 64GB storage, Apollo Lake CPU

Chinese computer maker Beelink has been offering mini PCs for a few years, and unsurprisingly the specs keep getting better and better.

The company’s latest is one of the first tiny desktop computers I’ve seen to ship with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The new Beelink AP34 model also features an Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core Apollo Lake processor.

Beelink also offers a cheaper model with 4GB of RAM, but the 8GB model is the real stand-out.

It’s available from Amazon for $250, but the 8GB Beelink AP34 is going for as little as $167 at AliExpress.

It’s worth noting that the product descriptions on both sites state that the computer comes with Windows 10 pre-installed… but on Amazon it’s described as “an official copy of Windows,” while the AliExpress listings make no such claims. That’s probably not an issue if you plan to install a different operating system though.

The computer features 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4,.0, and Gigabit Ethernet and supports 4K output through an HDMI 1.4 port. There are three USB 3.0 ports, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Oh, and the computer is fanless.

The system measures about 4.7″ x 4.7″ x 0.8″ and weighs about 12 ounces.

Amazon also sells the 4GB model for $170.

via AndroidPC.es