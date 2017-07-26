Beelink launches another Apollo Lake mini PC with 8GB of RAM

Hot on the heels of the Beelink AP34 mini PC with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC flash storage, Beelink has launched another tiny desktop computer with similar specs and a similar design.

They key difference is that the Belink S1 mini computer also features an M.2 SSD slot and room for a 2.5 inch SATA drive, allowing you to add a hard drive and/or SSD.

Gearbest is taking orders for the 8GB Beelink S1 for $299. There’s also a 4GB model that sells for $219.

Both versions are powered by an Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core Apollo Lake processor and feature 64GB of eMMC storage, along with the aforementioned slots for additional storage.

There’s also a microSD card slot, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI and VGA ports, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB TYpe-C port, a headphone jack, and a microphone.

The system measures about 6.3″ x 5.3″ x 1.3″. and comes with a remote control for folks that want to use the Beelink S1 as a media player .

via AndroidPC.es