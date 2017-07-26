Hot on the heels of the Beelink AP34 mini PC with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC flash storage, Beelink has launched another tiny desktop computer with similar specs and a similar design.
They key difference is that the Belink S1 mini computer also features an M.2 SSD slot and room for a 2.5 inch SATA drive, allowing you to add a hard drive and/or SSD.
Gearbest is taking orders for the 8GB Beelink S1 for $299. There’s also a 4GB model that sells for $219.
Both versions are powered by an Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core Apollo Lake processor and feature 64GB of eMMC storage, along with the aforementioned slots for additional storage.
There’s also a microSD card slot, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI and VGA ports, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB TYpe-C port, a headphone jack, and a microphone.
The system measures about 6.3″ x 5.3″ x 1.3″.
and comes with a remote control for folks that want to use the Beelink S1 as a media player.
via AndroidPC.es
8 Comments on "Beelink launches another Apollo Lake mini PC with 8GB of RAM"
Yeah.. That remote control thing might have been a copy/paste gone wrong…
Hehe, wouldn’t surprise me. So you’re seeing no evidence that this model does come with a remote? Or is it just because you don’t see it in the pictures?
No mention of IR receiver anywhere, expect for “Remote Controller Battery: 2 x AAA Battery ( Not Included ) ” in GearBest description. Most Intel mini PCs do not come with IR, so I guess it’s not there. Plus Beelink forum post does not mention it.
Makes sense. I should be more skeptical when reading product descriptions of this category of device 🙂
“Both versions are pwoered”
typo
Thanks!
Does this come with an OS installed? I’m currently using an Acer chromebox. I really like it but my only concern is the reliability (longevity). After 10 months I had to send my chromebox back to Acer for repair because the motherboard and SSD went out. I think a lot of the Chrome OS devices use a cheap SSD made by Kingston – which is why we see the “Chrome OS Is Missing Or Damaged” on a quite a few units that aren’t very old. I’m wondering if Chrome OS could be flashed on this Beelink computer and if it would work well? Or am I better off sticking with the “official” Chrome OS devices?
U$299 is just getting way too expensive, for that price I can buy something far better and easily repairable, just that it is bigger and non portable. I like these gadgets when they are inexpensive because none of them are really reliable or long lasting, and who needs 8gbs of ram anyway.