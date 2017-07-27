Azulle Byte3 is a $190 Apollo Lake mini PC

Tiny desktop PC maker Azulle is is launching a new compact computer called the Byte3. It features an Intel Celeron N3450 Apollo Lake quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and support for an optional hard drive or SSD.

While the Byte3 is currently listed as “out of stock” on the Azulle website, the company is showing a pre-order price of $190 for a “barebones” model.

Typically barebones means you need to supply your own memory and storage, but in this case the Byte3 is a fully functional computer right out of the box… except that you may need to bring your own operating system. Azulle says the Byte3 should support Windows 10 and Ubuntu Linux.

The computer has a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or solid state drive and an M.2 slot for an SSD. It supports up to 8GB Of RAM, feature three USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, and an SD card slot.

It features dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, Gigabit Ethernet, an HDMI 2.0 port, a VGA port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an IR receiver for use with an infrared remote control.

The whole thing measures about 5.6″ x 4″ x 1.5″ and features passive cooling. Azulle says the Byte3 can be used as a media center, video conferencing machine, digital signage device, or file server, among other things.

