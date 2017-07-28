Asus Zenfone 4 Pro with dual cameras, flagship specs leaked (maybe)

Asus launched the Zenfone 4 Max earlier this month, and one of these days the company’s Zenfone AR will probably be available in the US. But what about all those other phones Asus is expected to launch this year?

It looks like the company may make an official announcement in a few weeks. Until then, we’ll have to get by with leaked details… like the new report from Italian website DDay.it, which claims to show the first real-world photos of the upcoming Asus Zenfone 4 Pro, along with specs for the smartphone.

If these details are accurate, it looks like here’s what we can expect from the Zenfone 4 Pro (Asus Z01GS):

Dual rear cameras with 2X optical zoom (and maybe a 21MP sensor)

5.7 inchm, 2560 x 1440 pixel display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

4GB of RAM

64GB of storage

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Asus is also expected to launch a few other Zenfone 4 models including the Zenfone 4 Selfie, Zenfone 4V, and a model just called the Zenfone 4.

via Phone Arena