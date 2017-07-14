Asus VivoBook Flip 14 coming soon for $800 and up (probably)

After unveiling the Vivobook Flip 14 at Computex in May, it looks like Asus is getting ready to start shipping the 14 inch convertible notebook.

As spotted by Notebook Italia, Asus has posted a product page for the Vivobook Flip on its website, spelling out the laptop’s specs, options, and pretty much everything except for the actual release date.

The notebook supports up to a Core i7 Kaby Lake processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and features NVIDIA GeForce 930MX graphics. It’s expected to sell for $800 and up.

Storage options include up to 1TB of hard drive and/or up to 256GB of M.2 solid state storage. The laptop features a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel glossy touchscreen display and a 360 degree hinge that lets you fold back the screen and use the notebook like a tablet.

There’s also support for an optional Asus Pen accessory with 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity.

It features 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, a backlit keyboard, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, and an SD card slot. And the laptop has a 42 Wh battery.

Asus says there’s also an “optional” fingerprint sensor, but since the company doesn’t make laptops to order, it’s likely that this means some models will have the fingerprint reader and others will not.

All of this fits into a laptop that measures less than 0.8 inches thick and which weighs about 3.5 pounds.