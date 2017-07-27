Apple kills iPod nano and shuffle, increases iPod touch storage (and drops price)

Apple is reshuffling its portable media player lineup… by dropping the iPod shuffle and iPad nano.
This morning MacRumors noticed that Apple had removed those two devices from its website and store, and Apple released a statement to The Verge confirming that the company is “simplifying” its iPod family.
Basically the last iPod standing is the iPod Touch… but the company is making some changes (for the better) to its iPhone-without-a-phone.
The iPod touch is now available in two versions:
- 32GB of storage for $199
- 128GB of storage for $299
Up until today the 32GB model had been selling for $249, and the 128GB model sold for $399. There had also been 16GB ($199) and 64GB ($299) models, but Apple is killing them off.
While the iPod touch family is getting storage and price updates, the rest of the hardware remains unchanged, which means you still get a 4 inch, 1136 x 640 pixel display, an Apple A8 processor, an 8MP rear camera and a 1.2MP front-facing camera.
You also get iOS 10 and support for the upcoming iOS 11. In other words, what Apple is killing off today is every iPod that doesn’t run iOS.
On the one hand, the move makes plenty of sense for a company that’s putting most of its eggs into its iOS and macOS baskets. On the other hand, there are situations where a small, screenless device like the iPod shuffle is simply easier to use than a touchscreen gadget like an iPod touch: running comes to mind.
Of course, while you can still pick up an iPod shuffle from third-party stores for around $50, there are cheaper options if you don’t need an Apple-branded product.
> what Apple is killing off today is every iPod that doesn’t run iOS
Apple behaves, too often, like a small company with limited resources. The expensive products mentality because niche and/or smaller market. Maybe that’s what helps keep them focused… I dunno’…
I’m not an Apple user – just someone looking in from the outside. It used to feel that Apple was full of possibilities – even going back to the 80s when they were juggling a few OSes and product styles. Now they just feel confining. Even their laptops feel confining.
Back on topic… I wonder how the $1.50 mp3 player you linked to is holding up? Years ago when the Nano was out, I ebayed a chinese nano-clone for $5. It was great to go jogging with – so lightweight but it gave out in about a month.
I am sure Apple would keep selling non IOS iPods if people were buying them. I don’t know for sure what the market is, but I haven’t seen an iPod out in public in a long time. Even at the gym, people are listening to music on their smartphones. Now that the 128 GB touch has had a price reduction, I may pick one up to use as a pda, maybe.
I’d sooner get an unlocked Android phone, and pop a 128gb card in it.
Apple is sticking with the business plan that’s made them one of the most profitable corporations in the entire world.
You could go buy an iPhone SE from Best Buy that’s locked to Straight Talk, Total Wireless, or Simple Mobile for $160, it’d be more of a steal than buying a new iPod touch if you really wanted an iPod. Just don’t activate it.
I was about to post something similar – I have seen 5S iPhones recently from $100 to $150 — isn’t the 5S about the same as an iPod?
Shame, those iPod Shuffles were great for my morning runs, a lot more practical than carrying a smartphone (I hate those armbands things).