Android hacks: Magisk updated and Xposed comes to Nougat (kind of)

Once upon a time if you wanted to totally change the look and feel of the Android software running on your phone, your best bet was probably to install a custom ROM. Then along came the Xposed framework, which lets you make deep changes to Android by installing and customizing modules, making the process almost as easy as installing an app.

But every time Google releases a new version of Android, the developer of Xposed needs to update the framework… and sometimes that’s pretty hard to do.

While Google is getting ready to release Android O, the developer of Xposed has yet to release an official version that works with Android N (Nougat). But if there is a fork that does work… it just may not be as simple to install as earlier versions.

The new Xposed for Android Nougat software from abforce is a port of developer rovo89‘s work. The good news is that it doesn’t require your phone to be rooted.

The bad news is that it does require installing a custom ROM.

That’s because the new build of Xposed for Nougat is a submodule designed to be included in ROMs built from Android Open Source Project 7.1.2 code. In other words, you need to compile a ROM with Xposed pre-installed in order for this build to work.

Instead of acting as a replacement for custom ROMs, it looks like this latest port of Xposed will supplement ROMs, allowing users to further customize the behavior of their devices after replacing the software that came pre-loaded on their phones, tablets, or other devices.

Looking for a simpler way to hack your device? The latest version of Magisk is also out today. Magisk is a tool that lets you root an Android device, alter system files, and (perhaps most importantly) hide the fact that your device is rooted from Google’s SafetyNet service, allowing you to run apps that would otherwise not work on a rooted phone.

Magisk plays a bit of a cat-and-mouse game with SafetyNet, but the new version comes just a few days after a Google update which kept earlier versions of Magisk from hiding itself from SafetyNet checks.

