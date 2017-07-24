Liliputing

Acer Switch 3 and Switch 5 2-in-1 tablets now available for $450 and up.

at by 1 Comment

The Acer Switch 3 is Acer’s new entry-level 2-in-1 tablet, featuring a 12.2 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a kickstand, and a keyboard cover. First unveiled in April, the Switch 3 is now available with a Pentium N4200 Apollo Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage for $449.

If you’re looking for a more powerful option, Acer also introduced the Switch 5 in April. And this 2-in-1 with a 12 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel display and Intel Kaby Lake processor options is now available for around $800 and up.

Acer Switch 5

The entry-level price for the Switch 5 gets you a model with a Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage. But Acer also offers a model with a Core i7-7500U CPU and 512GB of storage for $1000.

Both versions of the Switch 5 feature a fingerprint reader, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 port, and a backlit keyboard.

Acer’s cheaper Switch 3 lacks the keyboard backlighting and fingerprint sensor. And the processor is obviously less powerful. But it has the same USB ports, and all Switch 3 and Switch 5 tablets come with a pressure-sensitive Acer Active Pen.

Oh, and they’re all fanless, thanks to Acer’s LiquidLoop cooling system.

Acer Switch 3

via TabletMonkeys

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Acer Switch 3 and Switch 5 2-in-1 tablets now available for $450 and up."

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Kangal
Guest
Kangal
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

These look surprisingly good, I might be buying the Switch 5 as an upgrade for my brother for his Surface 3 (Atom).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 1 minute ago
wpDiscuz