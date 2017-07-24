Acer Switch 3 and Switch 5 2-in-1 tablets now available for $450 and up.

The Acer Switch 3 is Acer’s new entry-level 2-in-1 tablet, featuring a 12.2 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a kickstand, and a keyboard cover. First unveiled in April, the Switch 3 is now available with a Pentium N4200 Apollo Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage for $449.

If you’re looking for a more powerful option, Acer also introduced the Switch 5 in April. And this 2-in-1 with a 12 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel display and Intel Kaby Lake processor options is now available for around $800 and up.

The entry-level price for the Switch 5 gets you a model with a Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage. But Acer also offers a model with a Core i7-7500U CPU and 512GB of storage for $1000.

Both versions of the Switch 5 feature a fingerprint reader, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 port, and a backlit keyboard.

Acer’s cheaper Switch 3 lacks the keyboard backlighting and fingerprint sensor. And the processor is obviously less powerful. But it has the same USB ports, and all Switch 3 and Switch 5 tablets come with a pressure-sensitive Acer Active Pen.

Oh, and they’re all fanless, thanks to Acer’s LiquidLoop cooling system.

via TabletMonkeys