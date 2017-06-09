Zotac’s latest fanless mini PCs now available for $160 and up (barebones)

Zotac is updating its line of fanless mini desktops with new models sporting low-cost, low-power Intel Apollo Lake chips as well as new models with higher-power (and price) Kaby Lake processors.

Now the first of those new systems are available for purchase.

You can pick up a Zotac ZBOX CI327 nano with a Celeron N3450 quad-core processor for as little as $159. Prices for a CI5127 nano with a Core i3-7100U start at about $325. A CI547 nano with a Core i5-7200U chip will set you back about $392.

Note that all of those prices are for barebones models. You get the case, power supply, processor, 802.11ac WiFI, Bluetooth 4.2, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2, and a set of ports that include USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and USB 3.0 Type-C.

But you’ll need to supply your own memory, storage, and operating system. So the final price for a complete system will depend on how much you’re willing to spend on those components.

Each computer in the Zotac ZBOX C-series lineup features passive cooling, which means there’s no spinning fan inside the case and there’s plenty of ventilation to help hot air escape. This could make the little computers ideal for use as media centers or in work or home environments where you want a system that will operate without making any noise.

I’ve been tempted for a while to pick up something like this for use in my makeshift home recording studio, since it’d save me the trouble of trying to eliminate fan noise emanating from my computer from recordings. But I should probably put acoustic paneling up before I spend money on a new PC.

