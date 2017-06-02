Zotac PI225: A fanless desktop PC that’s smaller than a 2.5 inch hard drive

As expected, Zotac is showing off its latest tiny desktop computers in Taiwan this week, and the smallest of the bunch if a new model called the Zotac ZBOX PI225.

How small is it? Smaller than a typical 2.5 inch hard drive.

Measuring 95mm a 60mm x 8mm (3.7″ x 2.3″ x 0.3″), the little computer is a bit larger than a Raspberry Pi. But it packs a quad-core x86 processor with support for 4K video playback, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and a fanless case.

The PI225 features an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core Apollo Lake processor with Intel HD 500 Gen 9 graphics and the system is expected to ship with Windows 10 64-bit software.

The little computer has two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, a microSDXC card reader, a micro USB port (for power), and 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

While there’s no dedicated HDMI output, the USB ports are DisplayPort compatible, so you can use either one to connect an external display, keyboard, storage, USB hub, or other peripherals.

Zotac hasn’t announced the price or release date for the PI225 yet.

Update: WinFuture has posted some more pictures showing the ZBOX PI225 from almost every angle.

via @rquandt, Tom’s Hardware, geeknetic, and hermitage akhiabara