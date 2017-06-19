Xiaomi’s new Mi Notebook Air is a 13.3 inch laptop that weighs 2.8 pounds, measures about 0.6 inches thick, and which features an Intel Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics.
It’s an update to last year’s model, which was the same size and had a similar design, but which sported an Intel Skylake processor and NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics.
The new model ships with 8GB of RAM, but supports up to a maximum of 16GB of memory. It will ship in two configurations: one with 128GB of solid state storage and other with 256GB.
Both models features 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, HDMI and headset jacks, a USB Type-C port, and two USB 3.0 ports.
The new model also has a fingerprint sensor.
Prices are expected to start at about $730 in China, and while Xiaomi doesn’t currently sell its laptops in the US through its Mi Store, third-party retailers should have the new model in stock soon. Gearbest isn’t taking orders yet, but the company does have a product page for the 2017 model.
Xiaomi also upgraded the smaller, less-powerful Mi Notebook Air 12.5 earlier this year, giving that model a spec bump from an Intel Core M3 Skylake chip to a newer Core M3 Kaby Lake processor. The Mi Notebook Air 12.5 with a Core M3-7Y30 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage currently sells for about $694.
thanks Eric B!
7 Comments on "Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air update brings Kaby Lake CPU, NVIDIA MX150 graphics"
These Mi Book’s are surprisingly good and good value for money.
As soon as they do a Quadcore version, I would buy it instantly.
I’m talking a spec sheet something like this:
<$2,000
Core i7-5700HQ i7-7920HQ
User accessible 2x8GB (16GB DDR4 2400+) RAM
User accessible M.2 SSD drive 256GB shipped
USB-C with ThunderBolt 3 support
13″ 1440p IPS Touchscreen
50Wh battery / 1.5kg weight
Dimensions smaller than: 315 x 230 x 18 mm
I would mount that puppy with a AKiTiO Node and GTX 1060 eGPU.
A decently mobile computer, and a powerful console… all from the one!
– 13″
– HQ CPU
– 1.5kg
Yeah…. not gonna happen anytime soon. There’s a reason something like this doesn’t exist yet: there’s simply not enough room to cool the CPU.
what is this obsession with quad-core processors? if you’re playing games, a dual-core will suffice. benchmarks have shown a dual-core ultrabook paired with an eGPU will perform as well as an i3 gaming desktop.
As a video game developer, I can tell you there’s a major difference between even a top of the line processor in a laptop that has sufficient air flow/thermal properties and a laptop that can’t cool the processor due to the small form factor. In the small form factor, the laptop manufacturer must compromise by throttling the processor. If I open blender, photoshop, illustrator and a few tabs in chrome, I get nothing but slight st-u-dd-er-ing!
Those slight miliseconds of studdering drive me insane. Even a simple alt-tab will take a couple tenths of a second longer and will slow down my work flow.
Actually, AMD is forcing Intel to go quad core instead of dual core. AMD has Raven Ridge soon and those are quads so Intel was forced to reshape Coffee Lake and go quad again – you’ll see in a couple of months.
So going forward we go back in time 5+ years and buying a notebook with a quad core at 350-500$ is normal.
On the GPU side,, AMD’s integrated graphics with Raven Ridge will be faster than this MX150 so there is upside on that front soon too.