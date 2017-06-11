Liliputing

Xbox One X coming Nov 7th (Project Scorpio)

Microsoft’s next-gen game console will be available starting November 7th for $499. 

The Xbox One X is the company’s first game console designed to run games at 4K resolutions, with some titles playable at up to 60 frames per second.

Previously codenamed Project Scorpio, the new console features a custom 2.3 GHz, octa-core processor, a custom 40-core graphics processor with 6 teraflops of performance, 12GB of GDDR5 RAM, and high dynamic range support.

The system also has a Blu-ray drive with support for 4K video playback.

Technically, this isn’t Microsoft’s first 4K-ready game console. The Xbox One S could also handle some ultra HD content… and by content, I mean streaming video. What makes the Xbox One X special is its support for playing games at native resolutions on ultra HD displays.

It also has more processing power than Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro, which tops out at 4.2 teraflops.

The Xbox One X should also be backward compatible with games designed for the Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Meanwhile, if the Xbox One X seems too pricy, Microsoft is also dropping the price of the Xbox One S to $249.

via MSPowerUser and The Verge

Tarwin
Tarwin
So is it compatible with all 360 games or only some?

45 minutes 9 seconds ago
Kangal
Kangal
It’s still roughly equal to the PS4 Pro’s performance. The only difference? It’s more expensive and a year late. Pretty embarrassing, were they not embarrassed by the PS4-Xbox One launch? It’s like a repeat of the PS3-Xbox 360 launch in reverse. Looks like Microsoft really didn’t want to sell the console at break-even pricing, or at-loss, they opted to make a profit on each unit sold. MS could’ve been wiser, saved some of that huge marketing budget into actual hardware improvements. To turn the tables on both Sony and Nintendo and actually release a Xbox Two! This Xbox 1.5 will draw a lot of power, overheat, stutter…for what? To do 4K, at 24fps, janky HDR, No AA, at Medium Settings. I think most publishers will instead adopt 1800p-checkerboard, raise to 30fps, MLAA, High Settings. Here’s some Practical Specs they chose against: CPU: 4 Core/8 Thread, 3.0GHz (based on Ryzen 1500X)… Read more »
1 minute 59 seconds ago
