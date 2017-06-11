Xbox One X coming Nov 7th (Project Scorpio)

Microsoft’s next-gen game console will be available starting November 7th for $499.

The Xbox One X is the company’s first game console designed to run games at 4K resolutions, with some titles playable at up to 60 frames per second.



Previously codenamed Project Scorpio, the new console features a custom 2.3 GHz, octa-core processor, a custom 40-core graphics processor with 6 teraflops of performance, 12GB of GDDR5 RAM, and high dynamic range support.

The system also has a Blu-ray drive with support for 4K video playback.

Technically, this isn’t Microsoft’s first 4K-ready game console. The Xbox One S could also handle some ultra HD content… and by content, I mean streaming video. What makes the Xbox One X special is its support for playing games at native resolutions on ultra HD displays.

It also has more processing power than Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro, which tops out at 4.2 teraflops.

The Xbox One X should also be backward compatible with games designed for the Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Meanwhile, if the Xbox One X seems too pricy, Microsoft is also dropping the price of the Xbox One S to $249.

via MSPowerUser and The Verge