Windows 10 Pro for Workstation PCs on the way?

Microsoft accidentally pushed an internal build of Windows 10 to the public recently, causing some smartphones to stop working. That’s the bad news. The good news? The leaked Windows builds included some clues about upcoming software from Microsoft.

After doing a little more digging, @AndItsTito spotted the first mentions of Windows 10 Pro for Advanced PCs, Windows 10 Pro N for Advanced PCs, and Windows Server 2016. Then WalkingCat and @GrandMofongo followed up with a few leaked slides showing that the “Advanced PC” builds would be called Windows 10 Pro for Workstation PCs.

In a nutshell, the new “Pro for Workstation” operating system is designed for use on “a high-end machine” and feature optimizations for enterprise customers.

Among other things, that means you get:

Workstation mode , which optimizes Windows for the best possible performance for “typical compute and graphics intensive workloads”

, which optimizes Windows for the best possible performance for “typical compute and graphics intensive workloads” A replacement for the NTFS file system called Resilient file system, or ReFS , which “is designed for fault-tolerance, optimized for handling large data volume, auto-correcting,” and other features

, which “is designed for fault-tolerance, optimized for handling large data volume, auto-correcting,” and other features SMBDirect protocol for faster file transfers

for faster file transfers Support for machines with up to 4 CPUs and up to 6TB of memory

That last one should give you an idea of what Microsoft means when it says “high-end machine.” This is probably not an operating system you’ll find installed on consumer-oriented computers.

