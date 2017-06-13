Toshiba Tecra X40 is a 2.8 pounds, 14 inch premium business laptop

The Toshiba Tecra X40 is a notebook with a 14 inch full HD display, an Intel Core i5-7300U processor, and business-friendly features including a fingerprint reader and enterprise security.

First announced in January, along with the consumer-oriented Toshiba Portégé X30, the Tecra X40 is now available for purchase.

You can pick one up from CDW or Toshiba.com for $1330.

There are certainly cheaper laptops on the market. But the Tecra X40 has a Thunderbolt 3 port and support for an optional docking station, Harman Kardon speakers, and a 3-year warranty.

Te notebook measures 13.1″ x 9″ 0.7″, making it relatively compact for a 14 inch notebook. It weighs 2.76 pounds.

It features 8GB of DDR4-2133 RAM, 256GB of PCIe solid state storage, Intel vPro technology and a TPM 2.0 security chip, and the laptop comes with a 48 Wh battery.

There’s an HDMI port, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, a USB 3.0 port, a microSD card reader, and the laptop ships with Windows 10 Pro software.

via NotebookCheck