SNES Classic mini-console coming Sept 29th for $80 (with 21 games)

Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition was a surprise hit when it launched last year. The tiny replica of a classic Nintendo Entertainment System came with 30 classic games pre-loaded and quickly sold out at just about every store where it was available.

Now Nintendo is launching a follow-up: the Super NES Classic Edition is coming September 29th for $80.

The new model costs a bit more and comes with fewer games. But it’s based on the company’s first 16-bit game console, and comes with some classic titles including:

Donkey Kong Country

Earthbound

Kirby SUper Star and Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Secret of Mana

Star Fox and Star Fox 2 (previously unreleased)

Super Mario Kart, Super Mario RPG: LEgend of the Seven Stars, and Super Mario World

Yoshi’s Island

You can find a full list of games in Nintendo’s announcement. Like the NES Classic Edition, the new mini-SNES will likely use an emulator to let you play those classic games. And there won’t officially be a way to load any other games (but hackers will probably find unofficial methods for doing so).

The SNES Classic Edition comes with two wired game controllers, an HDMI cable, and a USB charger.