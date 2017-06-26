SNES Classic mini-console coming Sept 29th for $80 (with 21 games)

Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition was a surprise hit when it launched last year. The tiny replica of a classic Nintendo Entertainment System came with 30 classic games pre-loaded and quickly sold out at just about every store where it was available.
Now Nintendo is launching a follow-up: the Super NES Classic Edition is coming September 29th for $80.
The new model costs a bit more and comes with fewer games. But it’s based on the company’s first 16-bit game console, and comes with some classic titles including:
- Donkey Kong Country
- Earthbound
- Kirby SUper Star and Kirby’s Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox and Star Fox 2 (previously unreleased)
- Super Mario Kart, Super Mario RPG: LEgend of the Seven Stars, and Super Mario World
- Yoshi’s Island
You can find a full list of games in Nintendo’s announcement. Like the NES Classic Edition, the new mini-SNES will likely use an emulator to let you play those classic games. And there won’t officially be a way to load any other games (but hackers will probably find unofficial methods for doing so).
The SNES Classic Edition comes with two wired game controllers, an HDMI cable, and a USB charger.
I would rather nintendo focus on keeping their current products in stock and put these on their respective virtual console stores.
For a corporation the size of Nintendo, the existence of one product line rarely has any impact on the production of another. If they can’t focus on more than one product at a time, they they would have been out of business years ago.
This will likely end up the same way the NES Classic did: once it’s clear that it’s wildly popular, Nintendo will inexplicably cancel it instead of making more and taking all our money.
*sigh*
Or it will be the opposite result. They’ll make ten times as many to keep them on shelves, but demand will be far lower due to a combination of people burned by not getting an NES classic, not liking the NES classic for its limited selection of games and four-inch-long controller cords, and lower nostalgia in general for the SNES compared to the NES. These things could end up on clearance racks for $20 by next spring if that happens.
Meanwhile, nobody can keep a Switch in stock.
I wouldn’t mind ripping the starfox 2 rom off of it.
Looks like Nintendo has said they will only guarantee shipments in 2017. This is an improvement over last time making people think the product would continue to be available.
This is an interesting announcement. A shame they reduced the number of games and raised the price, though the second controller is something. Also good to see Star Fox 2. But the SNES is not my favorite system and the game lineup doesn’t do a lot for me. Plus, I’m less keen on Nintendo after how they handled the NES mini, so I wouldn’t buy it if it was more appealing to me.
I think that is such a cool retro game console at a good price. I will look for one.