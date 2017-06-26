Smach Z handheld gaming PC hits another (big) snag

Want a handheld computer that can run PC games? Then you should probably look at the GPD Win… because it’s looking more and more likely that the Smach Z is never going to ship.

First unveiled as a concept called the SteamBoy in 2014, the Smach Z is supposed to be a handheld device with a 6 inch, full HD display, physical gaming controls on the sides of the screen, and an AMD processor with AMD Radeon R7 graphics.

A Kickstarter campaign for the device was launched in late 2015… and quickly canceled. The developers tried again in late 2016… but have yet to ship any hardware.

Now one of the team’s key partners have announced it’s pulling out of the project.

An update on the Rhomb.io blog explains that the company was responsible for “designing and developing this product from the beginning, including the prototypes”shown off at trade shows… but the company is terminating its relationship with the Smach Z project “due to differences between both companies” including:

Rhomb.io parent company TNFG never agreed to the timeline released by the Smach Z project, which promised that devices would ship in April, 2017. In fact, the modular Core AMD RX-421 board that would have been at the heart of the handheld PC isn’t expected to ship until “the end of 2017.”

Rhomb.io asserts that after dealing with the Smach Z team, it’s become clear that those responsible for creating the concept and crowdfunding campaign have “not been able to understand or value the complexity of development and manufacturing that this kind of product implies.”

In other words, if the Smach Z ever does ship, it won’t include a Rhombus core, as promised. Finding a new partner at this point will be a challenge, and it will almost certainly cause further delays and possible make it cost prohibitive to actually produce and ship the handheld gaming PC unless additional funding is secured.

FYI, Rhomb.io was formerly known as clickARM, which is how it’s described on the Smach Z Kickstarter page.

thanks Michael P!