Shuttle X1 compact gaming PC on the way

Before there was the Intel NUC and Gigabyte BRIX, there was Shuttle. The company has been making small form-factor PCs and PC cases for ages, but in recent years Shuttle seems to have been focusing primarily on enterprise solutions with PCs designed for digital signage, point-of-sales systems and the like.

Now it looks like the company’s next computer is aimed at consumers… or more specifically, at gamers.

The Shuttle X1 is a small gaming PC designed for gaming.

Shuttle hasn’t revealed many details about the new PC yet, but it’s said to be a VR-ready system that features NVIDIA graphics and support for 4K displays.

It’s also said to feature “the latest Intel processor” and “multiple I/O” ports as well as support for Intel Optane memory. There’s no word on when the Shuttle X1 will ship or how much it will cost.

Pictures suggest the box will be a bit taller than an Intel NUC, and have a slightly flashier design. But it’s still pretty small by desktop PC standards.

thanks Olivier!