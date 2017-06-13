Shuttle launches NC03U Kaby Lake mini PC

Shuttle is updating its line of tiny desktop computers with several new models sporting Intel Kaby Lake chips.

The new Shuttle XPC NC03U nano is a PC that measures 5.6″ x 5.6″ x 1.7″ and which has room under the hood for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD and up to 32GB of DDR4-2133 MHz memory.

The system will be available with Intel Celeron 3865U, Core i3-7100U, Core i5-7200U, and Core i7-7500U CPU options. Those are all 15 watt dual-core chips designed for laptops and other compact computers.

Other features include HDMI and DisplayPort, an M.2 2280 connector for an SSD, Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11/b/g/n WiFi, an SD card reader, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 ports, and an RS 232 port.

The system is designed for home or commercial use. You could set it up as a home PC or media center, or use it for digital signage, a kiosk, or point-of-sales system, among other things.

While the Shuttle NC03U lacks discrete graphics, Intel’s integrated graphics technology has come a long way in recent years, and the system should be able to support 4K video playback at 60 Hz.

There’s no word on the price or release date, but the older Shuttle NC02U model with a Skylake processor tends to sell for about $145 and up (for a barebones model which lacks storage, memory, and an operating system).