Sharp X1 is an Android One phone with a big battery (for Japan)

The latest Android One smartphone to launch in Japan is one that I wouldn’t mind seeing in the US… maybe with support for Google’s Project Fi network?

The Sharp X1 is a phone with mid-range specs, software updates delivered directly by Google, and a 3,900 mAh battery that’s said to be good for up to 4 days of run time.

It’s offered in Japan by wireless carrier Y!mobile.

The phone features a 5.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IGZO display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

It also has a microSDXC card slot for up to 256GB of removable storage, a USB Type-C port, and a 16MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera. The Sharp X1 is also water and dustrproof.

It takes about 3 hours to fully charge the phone’s battery, but once it’s topped off you shouldn’t need to recharge very often.

