Sharp X1 is an Android One phone with a big battery (for Japan)

The latest Android One smartphone to launch in Japan is one that I wouldn’t mind seeing in the US… maybe with support for Google’s Project Fi network?

The Sharp X1 is a phone with mid-range specs, software updates delivered directly by Google, and a 3,900 mAh battery that’s said to be good for up to 4 days of run time.

It’s offered in Japan by wireless carrier Y!mobile.

The phone features a 5.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IGZO display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

It also has a microSDXC card slot for up to 256GB of removable storage, a USB Type-C port, and a 16MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera. The Sharp X1 is also water and dustrproof.

It takes about 3 hours to fully charge the phone’s battery, but once it’s topped off you shouldn’t need to recharge very often.

Steve
Steve
Anyone around the whole English speaking Internet would care to Google translate the prepaid/unlocked price? I tried to no avail.

Other important specs Brad didn’t mention (http://www.ymobile.jp/lineup/androidone-x1/spec/index.html#spec): W74×H152×D8.9mm, 169g, LTE, AC wireless.

